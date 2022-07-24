Brian VanGarderen To Run For Chilliwack School Trustee in October

Chilliwack – In a soft campaign lunch on Saturday night, Brian VanGarderen announced he will make another bid for Chilliwack School Trustee.

Last spring in the by-election, he did not fare well, although his voice seemed lost in the polarized vote between Dr. Carin Bondar and Richard Procee.

While his family resides on Chilliwack, he teaches in Abbotsford.

VanGarderen is expected to make a further comment in the coming days on chillTV’s News of the Week.

From his Facebook campaign page – Brian VanGarderen:

Im announcing my candidacy for the upcoming Chilliwack School Trustee election on Oct 15 2022. I look forward to meeting, learning and hearing from many of you in the community. I’m excited to share my knowledge and expertise as a teacher, to help strengthen our community values through education and leadership.

More information to follow!

