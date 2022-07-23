GoFundMe to Aid Chilliwack’s Other Mayor, “Harold”, With Dental Costs

Chilliwack – Debbie Biggin and Kathy Funk have known Harold Zinke for many years as they worked closely with him at the Downtown Chilliwack Business Improvement Association.

Back in the day, they took him under their wings, treated him like family, and ensured all was well in his world.

Harold is known for his friendly smile and is called “The Unofficial Mayor of Chilliwack”.

They are reaching out to all who know how sweet Harold is and requesting any help to keep Harold’s smile bright.

Harold is turning 60 years old in August and is needing help getting his teeth fixed and new dentures.

Ask anyone in the Wack and they will tell you that Harold is a very special ambassador for Downtown Chilliwack and he would happily help any of his friends.

There is a GoFundMe to help pay for dental costs. The link is below. Thank you for any donation…all are happily accepted. Keep on smiling.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-harold-keep-smiling?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=m_pd%20share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR1Jxx93D9LGW1C_YoerkuIy0672Z6PMSekg95v2JlwFFek94tdBIPjtdLo