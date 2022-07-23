Skip to content

…and the Winner Is! .. CIVL-FM’s 2022 Fraser Valley Music Awards Winners

Abbotsford – 16 Fraser Valley Music Awards nominees are now winners! Announced Thursday night by Anida, Queen of the Valley, host of Jam in Jubilee in Abbotsford’s Jubilee Park, 7 FVMA nominees performed between presentations for each category. Also released were the final results of the 2022 Dakota Leslie Memorial Fan Vote, with Surrey’s Moontock taking home first place, and nearly $900!

9 first time winners each won their genre, while Surrey’s Hooper Turnt Sanger, who grew up in Maple Ridge, and was the night’s closing performance, won the Hip Hop category for a second time, and was first runner up in fan vote placement, earning him over $750. DJ Elixir (Mission), Alexis Lynn (Langley), Rebecca Sichon (Mission), TestTubeBaby (Coquitlam) were the only other repeat winners this year, with Elixir (Electronic 2018) and Sichon (Pop 2020/21) being the only two to have previously won their genre categories. Glisha (Surrey), a previous bestowed award winner, and Etienne Siew (Coquitlam), who both performed in Jubilee Park at the live event, were in the top 5 of fan votes for the second year in a row. Siew finished first in voting last year, while winning the Country award, and this year was selected by Mission Folk Music Fest to perform at the 2023 festival, a spot provided this year to 2021 FVMA nominee The Crescent Sky (Chilliwack), who performs Saturday at Heritage Park. Argel MDR, Lynn, Sammi Morelli, and Elixir also performed live at the awards on Thursday.

Full list of winners is as follows, and fan vote earning totals are listed below:

Genre:ElectronicArtist: (Location)elx / elixir (Mission)Excellence Of:Youth ArtistArtist: (Location)Josh Maitre (Burnaby)
JazzReeVay (Coquitlam)Female Artist Natalie Faith (Abbotsford)
CountryBroadway Crush (Mission)BIMPOC ArtistLowercase Dream (Van/FV)
RockBeach Moms (Abbotsford)Indigenous ArtistChris Silver and Family (Sumas First Nation)
Adult AlternativeSteely Spirit (White Rock)Queer ArtistSammi Morelli (Richmond)
PopAlexis Lynn (Langley)
Hip HopHooperTurntSanger (Surrey)
ExperimentalTestTubeBaby (Coq)
Singer-Songw.Jefrrey Wong (Abb)
RNBRebecca Sichon (Mission)
Roots/BluesBrennan Sinclair (Abb)

2022 Fraser Valley Music Awards Dakota Leslie Memorial Fan Vote Totals

1Moontock892.98
2HooperTurntSanger757.46
3Glisha571.12
4Otis Kry505.78
5Etienne Siew440.44
6Mo’Dirt392.04
7Beach Moms358.16
8Nathan Turner338.8
9Brennan Sinclair333.96
10Jeffrey Wong329.12
11Sylvia Platters309.76
12Jordan Barr302.5
13Reevay273.46
14Lowercase Dream271.04
15Argel MDR261.36
16The Valley251.68
17Rich Chambers227.48
18Broadway Crush227.48
19Stephen Carl O’Shea222.64
20Victoria Groff222.64
21Lovarra222.64
22Jeremy Stewart212.96
23KD Surreal205.7
24Natalie Faith200.86
25What We Embrace198.44
26Dale Sawatzky193.6
27Rebecca Sichon183.92
28Josh Maitre179.08
29Steely Spirit176.66
30Alexis Lynn174.24
31KeKe Dreams159.72
32DJ Elixir150.04
33Elazion133.1
34TestTubeBaby123.42
35Sammi Morelli101.64
36Linda Szentes and Jazzlinks82.28

