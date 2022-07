Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police Department need you help in locating 13-year-old Christian Dereniwski.

He was last seen at 12:30pm on July 20th.

Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful, and police are concerned about his wellbeing.

Christian frequents downtown areas.

If you have info on whereabouts, call 604-859-5225 or text 222973.

2022 AbbyPD Missing Teen – Christian Dereniwski – Facebook