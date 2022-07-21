UPDATE – IHIT Investigating – Shots Fired Incident on McNaught Road in Chilliwack Now Double Homicide – Search for 50 Year Old Suspect Eric John Shestalo

Chilliwack – On Thursday morning (July 21, 2022 at 11AM) the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment RCMP (UFVRD) responded to a report of two women and a man suffering from gunshot wounds at a residence in the 9700 block of McNaught Avenue, Chilliwack.

Upon arrival, officers located one woman already deceased and a second woman suffering life threatening injuries. The second woman was airlifted to Royal Columbian Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries. The man suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated by paramedics on scene. IHIT has taken conduct of the investigation and is working closely in partnership with the UFVRD Chilliwack RCMP, the BC Coroners Service and the RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS).

IHIT is releasing the name of the suspect as 50-years-old Eric John Shestalo, as he is still at large and considered armed and dangerous. IHIT is urging the public to use caution and not approach Shestalo and to contact 9-1-1 immediately. Shestalo is described as Caucasian, 5’9”, 176 pounds, last seen wearing black pants, black jacket and a black hat with orange rim.

IHIT Eric John Shestalo

Shestalo was last observed driving a red 1990 Jeep YJ, which appears to have a yellow painted front end and may be bearing BC licence plate MT981W.

IHIT July 2022 Eric John Shestalo

IHIT July 2022 Eric John Shestalo

At this time, it is believed Shestalo was known to the victims and the shooting was targeted.

There are reports this may have been part of a domestic abuse case, IHIT and Chilliwack RCMP are not commenting.

“Officers are working to locate Mr. Shestalo as well as any witnesses to this devastating incident.” says Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT. “We are urging anyone with information, dashcam footage, or residential security footage, to come forward and speak with police as soon as possible.”

IHIT is asking that any witnesses or anyone traveling in the 9700 block of McNaught Avenue, Chilliwack, between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. with dash cameras or who have any information regarding the homicide to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.