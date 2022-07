Chilliwack – The weather for the next 10 days is perfect for a hike, but know your Ps and Qs.

When heading to the Rotary Trail this Saturday , from 10 am – 1 pm, visit booths from Chilliwack safety partners stationed at different points along the trail to learn how we can use the trail together safely.

Bring the sunscreen and bug spray.

Details: http://ow.ly/BYYa50K0EnV

Vedder Rotary Trail/2022/FVN