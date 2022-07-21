RCMP Searching for 12 Year Old Sarah Frederick

Fraser Valley/Surrey/Vancouver – Mission RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating 12 year old Sarah Frederick who was reported missing on July 20 around 2:30PM.

Sarah Frederick is a young Indigenous woman

12 years old

5 ft 4 in (164 cm)

115 lbs (55 kg)

dark brown hair

brown eyes

Police are very concerned for Sarah Frederick ‘s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long. She may be in Mission, or have travelled to Vancouver.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sarah Frederick is urged to contact the Mission RCMP at 604-768-0774, their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).