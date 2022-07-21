Life Recovery 23rd Annual Golf Charity Tournament – Friday September 16, Chilliwack Golf & Country Club

Chilliwack – For over 20 years, more than 2000 women have experienced freedom from the power of addiction with support from LIFE Recovery. Though substance abuse remains a leading cause of death in BC, LIFE Recovery is committed to walking alongside women who are working to overcome addiction.

The 23rd annual Golf Tournament fundraiser will be held on Friday, September 16 at Chilliwack Golf & Country Club, with a shotgun start at 1pm and lunch provided for half hour before the start.

The event books up fast (only 144 golfers will be accepted), so have your registrations in on or before Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

The last in-person tournament raised $67,000 for LIFE Recovery.

If you wish to donate an item for the auction, sponsor a hole or make a cash donation, contact www.liferecovery.ca/golf