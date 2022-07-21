City of Abbotsford Wants Public Input – Marshall Road Corridor Study – Between Sumas Way and Timberlane Drive

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford is currently completing a study of the Marshall Road corridor between Sumas Way and Timberlane Drive. The Marshall Road Corridor is an important east-west corridor in the City of Abbotsford with connections to Sumas Way (Highway 11), Old Yale Road, and Whatcom Road. The corridor will be experiencing changes in the future from new development and road network connections.

The purpose of the study is to determine a concept design for future improvements along the corridor. Initially the study identified improvements for each corridor user, which includes pedestrians, cyclists, transit, and motorists.

Based on your feedback, the City is now seeking your input on the concept design.