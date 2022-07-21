UPDATE – Mt. Cheam Rotary Club Novice Pump Track Opens – In June Chilliwack’s Mt. Cheam Rotary Club Present a Cheque for $75K Towards New Beginner/Mini Pump Track

Chilliwack – JULY UPDATE – In a July 21 media event, Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove and Councillors Mercer, Shields and Westeringh joined members of the Mt. Cheam Rotary Club to check out the newly opened novice pump track at the Landing. Check it out at 9145 Corbould Street.

2022 Pump Track Novice Mt. Cheam Rotary Club/Chilliwack Council/July 2022

JUNE 2022 ORIGINAL STORY – Under sunny and muggy skies for a Thursday morning, Mt. Cheam Rotary Club present a cheque for $75,000 towards the new beginner/mini pump track.

Construction has begun on a new, novice pump track next to the existing pump track facility at the Landing (9145 Corbould Street). City officials recently met with members of the Mt. Cheam Rotary Club to receive a $75,000 cheque in support of the facility.

The novice pump track will have two beginner track loops, intended to help introduce riders to the features of a pump track on a smaller scale. One loop will support kick bikes, striders, tricycles, and wheeled mobility apparatus. The other loop will feature more undulation to introduce the “pump” technique involved in riding pump tracks. Together, the length of the tracks will be 122 metres (400 feet), and it will be constructed entirely of asphalt.

“The first pump track facility was installed in 2020, bringing the sport to Chilliwack, thanks to the hard work of the members of the Chilliwack Parks and Trails Advisory Committee,” said Mayor Popove. “The overwhelming popularity of the pump track demonstrated the community’s need for a beginner track, and we are pleased to be able to work with the Mt. Cheam Rotary Club to offer this to Chilliwack.”

The Mt. Cheam Rotary Club donated $75,000 towards this community project. The Club’s goal was to raise substantial funds to contribute to a large, youth-oriented, community project. Over their three terms, President Peter Duhault, Past President Paul Donaldson and President Elect Gillian Villeneuve raised $25,000 per year towards this project (2020-2022).

“Service to youth is a primary focus of our Rotary Club. This exciting, accessible, mini-pump track represents three years of fundraising efforts by the Mt. Cheam Rotary Club towards a community service project that will improve the quality of life for youth in our community. We are very proud to partner with this City on this world-class facility,” said Peter Duhault, President, Mt. Cheam Rotary Club (2021/22).

A budget of $225,000 was allocated for this pump track project, which included relocating the existing playground where the pump track will be built. Once complete, the novice pump track will be named the “Chilliwack Mt. Cheam Rotary Club Mini Pump Track” in recognition of Rotary’s support for the project, and youth in the community.

Rotary Club of Chilliwack Mount Cheam/June 2022

