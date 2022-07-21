UPDATE – Chilliwack 4-H Community Pet Food Drive Was a Success

Chilliwack – JULY 21 UPDATE – Jackie Smith with Chilliwack 4-H told FVN that the community pet food drive for the Yarrow Food Hub was a success:

That’s a wrap 50 pet food bags / cases and some human food all for yarrow hub. Thank you so much everyone for helping our Junior Leader in Chilliwack 4-H Community Club. Yarrow hub is always in need of pet food , Julie Chadwick pulled off 50 bags / cases in 23 days !

Chilliwack 4-H Community Pet Food Drive/July

JUNE 28 ORIGINAL STORY – Long before the Chilliwack 4-H community gears up for the Chilliwack Fair, they do have other programs on the go.

Their Junior Leader in Club is hosting an all things furry pet food drive which runs until July 20.

There is a downtown location and and a Vedder location for drop off. All donations go to the Yarrow Food Hub.

Cash or etransfer donations in memo 4H to yarrowfoodhub@hotmail.com

4-H continues to help our furry friends still misplaced from flooding in November.

Canned food must be sealed and dry food can be open as long as it has not gone past the expiry date.

You can reach the club at Chilliwack4hcc@hotmail.com

Chilliwack 4-H / July 2022