District of Kent Council Highlights – July 18

Mayor’s Update

Mayor Pranger extended her condolences to Seabird Island Chief Jim Harris, who lost 3 members of his family in a short period of time. We hope that Chief Harris, his family, and the community can find solace and comfort during this difficult time.

On July 8th, the Mayor attended the celebration of life for Mr. Jack Striker, who was a long-time, active member in the community and will be greatly missed.

Mayor Pranger and CAO Mr. Wallace Mah met with a representative from MP Brad Vis’ office, who is travelling though his riding and meeting with the local government officials. The goal is to get to know the riding better and create working relationships.

Over the weekend, Mayor Pranger (as well as Councillor Watchorn) attended the Agassiz Harrison Aquanauts swim meet at the Ferny Coombe Pool. Both had nothing but praise for the event, its organizers, and volunteers, noting that many participants commented on this swim meet being the best one in the entire valley. Mayor Pranger also enjoyed seeing so many kids having a wonderful time learning to swim and competing in the event.

Development Permit on Corner of Highways 7 & 9

Development Permit No. 22-02 involves the building of two single-story commercial retail units on the corner of Highways 7 and 9 (6438 and 6456 Lougheed Highway and PID: 004-387-333). The proposed businesses include a restaurant with drive-thru, a gas bar, and a car wash.

In response to Council’s various concerns, the Acting Director of Development Services confirmed that the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has approved the access and egress for the proposed development. In addition, improvements will include a dedicated left-hand turning lane. Staff will follow up with the developer as to the status of the existing “Welcome to Agassiz” sign. An updated landscaping plan to enhance shade in the parking lot will also be submitted.

Council voted to approve Development Permit No. 22-02.

Community Futures North Fraser Board of Directors Appointment

On June 21, 2022, Communities Futures North Fraser sent a letter to the District requesting a representative be appointed to their Board of Directors. Councillor Post was appointed the position and Mayor Pranger remarked that the local business community will be well represented.

Agri-Tourism

After the Public Hearing earlier in the evening, Council voted to adopt Bylaw No. 1698 to permit agri-tourism accommodation use. This will not only benefit farmers but local business and foster positive relationships between those involved in agriculture and the general public. Mayor Pranger commented that agri-tourism is a great opportunity to showcase our community and she looks forward to bringing visitors to local farms in the near future.

Project A.I.M. Fundraiser Update

Ms. Miel Bernstein, who presented to Council on June 27, 2022, and her organization, Project A.I.M. (Access to Incontinence & Menstrual Products), held a fundraiser on July 16 &17 and raised almost $16,000. These funds will be enough to keep the program going for a full year and Councillor Schwichtenberg extended her congratulations on their hard work to reach this goal.

For more information on Project A.I.M. or to support their cause, please visit:

https://www.projectaimcommunity.com/

Rural Primary Care Centre Presentation

Ms. Sandra Drieschner and Ms. Petra Pardy of the Chilliwack & Fraser Health Rural Primary Care Centre attended the meeting in person to introduce the new care centre in Chilliwack. The centre is named Momiyélhtelawt which translates to “Helping One Another”, and officially opened on May 13th, 2022.

The Primary Care Centre is staffed by physicians, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, clinical pharmacists, Traditional Wellness Mentors, and allied health professionals. It serves residents from Chilliwack, Agassiz, Harrison Hot Springs, Hope and the Fraser Canyon, including 22 Indigenous communities as well as Metis and Inuit peoples.

The primary goal of this new facility is to provide team-based care that is coordinated, comprehensive and culturally safe for people at risk and the general population of the region. Services include mental health, chronic disease, and traditional wellness programs. Outreach work to vulnerable populations without transport to the Primary Care Centre is also a core feature of the clinic and its services. It is important to note that the centre is not a walk-in clinic nor an urgent primary care clinic but is instead for people who do not have a primary care provider or need a referral to one of their programs.

The Primary Care Centre has linked 11,704 patients with physicians or nurse practitioners since it opened in May and is expected to add 5,700 patients by 2024. Their main challenge is the recruitment of health care staff for the centre, with only 30% of staff needed currently working at the facility. The goal is to have 75% hired by next year, based on the provincial funding model.

You can find more information on The Chilliwack and Fraser Health Rural Primary Care Centre at:

https://www.fraserhealth.ca/Service-Directory/Locations/Chilliwack/chilliwack-and-fraser-health-rural-primary-care-centre-momiyelhtelaxwt#.Ytb-57bMKUk