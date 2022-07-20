Chiefs Sign Two Canadian Sport School Hockey League Student-Athletes

Chilliwack (CSSHL Canadian Sport School Hockey League) – The Chilliwack Chiefs have signed two Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) student-athletes for the upcoming British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) season.

Burnaby, BC forward Nico Grabas spent the last four seasons in the CSSHL, joining the league in2018/19 with the West Van Academy U15 team. In 26 games he would record 37 points as West Van would capture a CSSHL U15 Championship. He would return to West Van the following season, tallying 39 points in 30 U15 Prep games.

In 2020/21 Grabas would suit up for the BWC Academy U16 Prep team, recording three assists in five games. This past season Grabas would record 27 points in 26 games as BWC Academy won a CSSHL U18 Prep Championship.

Dylan Kinch would play the last three years with his hometown Edge School. In 2019/20 he would finish tied for the team lead with 40 points in 36 U16 Prep games. He would tally 6 points in 6 games at the U18 Prep level the following season, before finishing with a division best 31 goals in 36 games, while his 60 points were third among all U18 Prep skaters.