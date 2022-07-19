Chilliwack Jets Need A Mascot Performer

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Jets are currently seeking an energetic individual who is passionate about sports and actively looking to gain experience in the industry.

As a member of the Jets team, you will be actively involved in game operations and community events.

This includes providing entertainment and interacting with fans to help create an energetic and exciting atmosphere for the team.

Job Duties: Embody the spirit and character of the specific mascot personality you are asked to perform as you interact with fans throughout games and events.

Add to the in-game experience by helping to create an exciting and energetic atmosphere for our fans.

Proper care of mascot costume following appearances, in-stand activations and on-ice promotions during games.

Always represent the Chilliwack Jets in a professional manner.

Position Requirements:

Outgoing personality with a passion for entertainment and desire to have fun Experience as a mascot is preferred, but not required. Must be motivated and excited about interacting with fans of all ages. Must be available for all Chilliwack Jets home games and some community events. Must be able to stand and be active for extended periods of time

Strong skating ability is considered a must, 2-5 years of experience preferred.