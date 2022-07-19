Abby PD and UFV Conducting a Research Study Into Reporting Intimate Partner Abuse

Abbotsford – Throughout July, Dr. Amanda McCormick will be conducting a UFV Research Study into reporting intimate partner abuse to the police (Abby PD).

This survey is anonymous and takes between 15-20 minutes to complete.

https://surveymonkey.ca/r/Z8ZLNSP

Dr. Amanda McCormick with the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice at the University of the Fraser Valley has been funded by the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) to conduct a study on the barriers to reporting intimate partner violence to the police.

All survey data is collected anonymously – no identifying information, such as your name, address, or IP address will be collected. The anonymous data will be downloaded into a database that will be analyzed by the research team. The anonymous database will be stored on a password protected computer, and will be retained indefinitely by the research team to allow for potential future academic publications or presentations.