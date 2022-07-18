Sardis Football Releases Junior and Senior Football 2022 Schedules

Sardis – 2021 was a memorable year for the Sardis Secondary football program.

From their website:

There simply aren’t enough words to say how proud we are of these Falcons. They have left their mark in the record books, becoming undefeated Division Champions in only three short years, and ranking in the top 50 high school teams in Canada. You have all played through the strains and pains with grit, perseverance and integrity.

Thank you to each of the amazing coaches for seeing the special talent in these athletes, and giving them the skills to succeed both on the field and off. Your impression on these athletes is immeasurable. We could not have done this without you.

We’ll be back! #FalconPride #FalconTough

The Junior and Senior Varsity schedules for 2022 have been released.