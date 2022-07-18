Complete List of Podium Finishers from Chilliwack Spartan Swim Club at BC Provincials

Chilliwack – From the Facebook page of the Spartan Swim Club Chilliwack, this is the complete lost of podium finishers from the BC Provincials (UBC Aquatic Centre). The Spartans team placed 12 out of 35 teams. There were 575 swimmers from across BC at the Provincials.

Amya Carlson

24th 50 fly

Thomas Caruso

100 back 4th,

200 free 8th,

100 free 5th,

400 I’m 5th,

50 back 3rd,

200IM 1st,

50 fly 1st

200 back 1st

Chris Jan Daling

50 breast 24,

50 free 15th

Emily De Jager

200 free 3rd

100 free 4th

800 free 1st

200im 4th

400 free 2nd

50 free 6th

1500 free 1st

Anna Dumont Belanger

200 breaststroke 4th

100 breaststroke 5th

50 free 1st

Violette freimark

200 free 1st

100 free 3rd

50 back 6th

50 fly 5th

100 fly 6th

Bobby Hasell

16th 200 back

Myriam Hickey

200 free 15

100 free 13

50 free 15

MaryRose jerodico

100 back 15th

200 breast 7th

100 breast 7th

Niall Johnson

200 free 1st

100 free 7th

800 free 1st

200im 7th

400 free 2nd

50 free 4th

1500 free 8th

Emily jou

100 free 23rd

Brooklyn Pickford

50breast 5th

200 breast 8th

50 fly 11th

100 breast 3rd

Erik Rexha

100 back 2nd

200 free 9th

100 free 9th

400 free 9th

50 back 3rd

800 free 6th

200 back 3rd

50 free 10th

Troy Rexha

200 fly 7th

200 back 19th

100 back 22nd

Brody saunders

200 fly 8th

Calli Saunders

100 back 1st

200 fly 5th

100 free 5th

50 back 1st

800 free 4th

200 back 2nd

200im 7th

Morgan Sparkes

400im 10th

800 free 13th

400 free 17th

Lucas van herk

100 breast 5th

200 im 4th

Bronwen Wheeler

200 fly 3rd

400im 4th

800 free 8th

200im 9th

400 free 5th

100fly 11th

1500 free 4th

Girls relay 4X100 medley relay 15-17 3rd, Emily deJager,Brooklyn Pickford, Calli Saunders, Bronwen Wheeler

Girls 4X200 free relay 3rd, Emily deJager, Anna Dumont Belanger , Violette Freimark, Bronwen Wheeler

Swim BC/Spartans Swim Club/UBC Aquatic Centre/July 2022

