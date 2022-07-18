Complete List of Podium Finishers from Chilliwack Spartan Swim Club at BC Provincials

Chilliwack – From the Facebook page of the Spartan Swim Club Chilliwack, this is the complete lost of podium finishers from the BC Provincials (UBC Aquatic Centre). The Spartans team placed 12 out of 35 teams. There were 575 swimmers from across BC at the Provincials.
Amya Carlson
24th 50 fly
Thomas Caruso
100 back 4th,
200 free 8th,
100 free 5th,
400 I’m 5th,
50 back 3rd,
200IM 1st,
50 fly 1st
200 back 1st
Chris Jan Daling
50 breast 24,
50 free 15th
Emily De Jager
200 free 3rd
100 free 4th
800 free 1st
200im 4th
400 free 2nd
50 free 6th
1500 free 1st
Anna Dumont Belanger
200 breaststroke 4th
100 breaststroke 5th
50 free 1st
Violette freimark
200 free 1st
100 free 3rd
50 back 6th
50 fly 5th
100 fly 6th
Bobby Hasell
16th 200 back
Myriam Hickey
200 free 15
100 free 13
50 free 15
MaryRose jerodico
100 back 15th
200 breast 7th
100 breast 7th
Niall Johnson
200 free 1st
100 free 7th
800 free 1st
200im 7th
400 free 2nd
50 free 4th
1500 free 8th
Emily jou
100 free 23rd
Brooklyn Pickford
50breast 5th
200 breast 8th
50 fly 11th
100 breast 3rd
Erik Rexha
100 back 2nd
200 free 9th
100 free 9th
400 free 9th
50 back 3rd
800 free 6th
200 back 3rd
50 free 10th
Troy Rexha
200 fly 7th
200 back 19th
100 back 22nd
Brody saunders
200 fly 8th
Calli Saunders
100 back 1st
200 fly 5th
100 free 5th
50 back 1st
800 free 4th
200 back 2nd
200im 7th
Morgan Sparkes
400im 10th
800 free 13th
400 free 17th
Lucas van herk
100 breast 5th
200 im 4th
Bronwen Wheeler
200 fly 3rd
400im 4th
800 free 8th
200im 9th
400 free 5th
100fly 11th
1500 free 4th
Girls relay 4X100 medley relay 15-17 3rd, Emily deJager,Brooklyn Pickford, Calli Saunders, Bronwen Wheeler
Girls 4X200 free relay 3rd, Emily deJager, Anna Dumont Belanger , Violette Freimark, Bronwen Wheeler