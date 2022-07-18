Agassiz Speedway Needs Concession Volunteers for Their 2023 Grad Celebration Program

Agassiz – Barb Ten Bos is the Executive Director for the Agassiz Speedway and posted a call for support on social media:

2023 Grads and Parents, Agassiz Speedway has been involved in a sponsorship/ partnership for many years to help support the Grad Celebration costs.

The Speedway Board truly hope that they can continue this partnership going forward but are struggling to fill spots in the concession this year.

The Speedway commits $650. per Race Day to the Grads, please sign up, as they need at least 2 parents and 2 students this weekend.

Contact Barb through Agassiz Speedway social media or Life in Agassiz.