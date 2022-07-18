Skip to content

Agassiz Harrison Lions Car Show – Sunday July 24

Agassiz – The Agassiz / Harrison Lions Club has hosting their Car Show at Pioneer Park in Agassiz on Sunday July 24.

The entry fee is $15 and admission is free with loads of cars and food available.

Facebook information is here.

