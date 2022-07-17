Don’t Drink and Drown – National Drowning Prevention Week – July 17 to 23

Fraser Valley – With the abundance of waterways in the Fraser Valley, Upper Fraser Valley RCMP has once again put out the warning, don’t drink and drown.

National Drowning Prevention Week is July 17 to 23.

Operating a vessel while impaired is a criminal offence.

Officers conduct seasonal patrols to ensure the safe and lawful enjoyment for all on our waterways.

Cultus and Harrison Lake are the first obvious patrols in this end of the Fraser Valley.

For more water safety tips: https://bit.ly/3z06KEP

According to the BC Coroners Service, between 2008- 2012:

58.7 per cent of drowning deaths occur between May and August

81.1 per cent of drowning victims were male

Alcohol and/or drugs were contributing factors in 40.2 per cent of drowning deaths

People between the ages of 20-29 were most likely to be victims of drowning

Of the 397 deaths just over 50 per cent (200) were involved in recreational activities such as swimming and boating, 44.1 per cent (175) involved falls into water, motor vehicle incidents where vehicles landed in water or deaths in bathtubs; and 5.5 per cent (220 were occupational.)