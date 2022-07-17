“Creepshow” Filming in Maple Ridge – Monday July 18

Maple Ridge – Fans of the comic and TV show “Creepshow are loving this.

“Creepshow” has been filming in and around Maple ridge recently. That will continue on Monday July 18.

Locations and Times (please be patient with traffic control):

Memorial Peace Park – July 18th – Filming will occur on the south side of the Memorial Peace park, from 10:00AM – 12:00PM

Ridge Studios, 22366 119 Avenue – Crew will move to Ridge Studios and film interior scenes until 3:00pm.

119 Avenue & 223 Street –. Crew will move to 119 Avenue, where Police will help with 3 minute street lockups for filming crew safety. Filming will take place on 119 Avenue by 223 Street. We will finish around 5:00pm and load gear into trucks to move to another location by 6:00pm.

See Letter and Map for more details.