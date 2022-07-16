Trevor McDonald – Drove Away from the Drive to the Star

Chilliwack – The BIA Executive Director, Trevor McDonald is also known as a music promoter (McDonald Entertainment) as well as a radio host.

Starting in 2012, when the old 89.5 The Hawk, moved away from a current/classic rock format to classic hits ( and 89.5 The Drive), McDonald survived that radio change. From a Sunday morning show featuring 70’s music to a Saturday AM show keying in on the 1980’s.

One thing is certain in the crazy world of radio. Change. And many times it’s not fair.

But, sometime it does open other doors.

The original owners of 89.5 were Fabmar Communications.

In 2019, the station and others in the chain were would be sold to Jim Pattiston, and those in media were waiting for the shoe to drop.

In May of 2022, the decision was made for another format change, this time to country and a “satellite station” for Vancouver’s JR Country. Thus, 89.5 JR Country.

Now, McDonald was without a radio gig.

But wait…

Again in this crazy radio business, Rogers 98.3 Star FM came knocking and McDonald is back on the air . (Rogers also owns SONIC radio which used to be KiSS and many years before.. the original Star FM.)

McDonald is now on Star FM starting Saturday July 30 from 8AM til Noon called Then and Now. Billed as rarities, killer B sides and memories from the 70s, 80s, 90s and a few 2000s thrown in.