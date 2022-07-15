RAN Mission Hires New Executive Director – Reverend Joseph Pienaar

Chilliwack – The Board of Directors of Ruth & Naomi’s Mission (RAN Mission) announced the appointment of Reverend Joseph Pienaar, MA, to the position of Executive Director following a comprehensive recruitment process.

Piennar will be starting at the Mission on August 8th.

Joe is a relatively recent immigrant to Canada from the UK, holding a Masters in Missional Leadership, a BA in Theology, and a Certificate in Counselling. He has been a pastor and church planter in both the UK and Canada, and spent time as an overseer of churches in the UK.



He replaces interim ED Neil Oslund.

Ruth and Naomi’s Mission has been operating in the Chilliwack downtown since 2000. RAN Mission is not a charity that simply meets people’s needs. We are a supportive network of caring professional staff and energized volunteers who daily engage with those who experience poverty, homelessness, and addiction and join with these friends on a journey of self- discovery and personal transformation.