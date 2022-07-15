INTERVIEW – Sun Safety – Dr. Harvey Lui, Dermatological Oncologist at BC Cancer

Fraser Valley – “Ladies and gentlemen of the class of ’99, Wear sunscreen” – Baz Luhrmann – Everybody’s Free To Wear Sunscreen.

This year, approximately 1,200 people in B.C. will be diagnosed with melanoma, the most aggressive form of skin cancer. Skin cancer is one of the most preventable types of cancer. Approximately 90 per cent of skin cancers are associated with UV exposure.

Using sunscreen and seeking shade is an important part of sun safety, Dr. Harvey Lui, dermatological oncologist at BC Cancer spoke with FVN’s Don Lehn on how to prevent skin cancer and wants you to be aware of the signs and symptoms. There’s no time like summer to enjoy the outdoors in beautiful B.C. In fact, part of what keeps our overall cancer rates low is the active lifestyle many British Columbian’s enjoy, but when the sun comes out, so too does harmful UV rays which causes skin damage and may lead to skin cancer.