UPDATE – 2022 Chilliwack Chilliwack IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s Raised Over $20K – Sunday May 29

Chilliwack – JULY 2022 UPDATE – From Cathryn France, Director, Resource Development -Alzheimer Society of B.C.:

On behalf of the Alzheimer Society of B.C., I would like to extend my gratitude to the Chilliwack community for participating in the 2022 IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s.

After a two-year hiatus on in-person events, participants came together and walked again in person on Sunday, May 29 in honour of people affected by dementia. Chilliwack residents garnered the support of family and friends to raise over $20,300, contributing to over $1 million raised across the province. These instrumental funds will help the Alzheimer Society of B.C. deliver local programs and services, including education sessions, support groups and our First Link® Dementia Helpline, as well as support research into the causes and cures for dementia.

While the pandemic heightened the isolation faced by people living with dementia, the 2022 IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s demonstrates that Chilliwack residents are dedicated to supporting their fellow community members facing the disease. Thank you!

Thank you as well to Chilliwack’s honouree, Katie Hogan, who graciously shared their story to help reduce stigma associated with the disease and let others on the dementia journey know they are not alone.

From behind the scenes, this event is planned, organized and executed by a dedicated volunteer committee made up of members from the community. Thank you to the Chilliwack committee, led by Ron Angell and Virginia Reemeyer, who works so hard to make this event possible.

MAY 22 ORIGINAL STORY – According to a recent survey by the Alzheimer Society of B.C., only half of all British Columbians understand that receiving a diagnosis of dementia does not mean the end of a meaningful life. And only three out of 10 respondents believe there are adequate supports within our communities and health-care system to allow people to live their best life.

On Sunday, May 29, Chilliwack residents will join thousands of people across B.C. to support people affected by dementia at the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s largest fundraiser, the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s. Funds raised enable the charity to continue to provide crucial programs and services to British Columbians affected by dementia, while helping raise awareness about the disease.

“British Columbians are eager to participate in the year’s Walk to honour people affected by dementia and challenge the stigma associated with it in their communities,” says Cathryn France, Director of Resource Development at the Alzheimer Society of B.C. “It’s inspiring to know that, across B.C., there is a movement of people committed to ensuring that dementia supports are readily accessible for people affected by dementia so they can live well.”

It is this accessibility that inspired Go Auto to sponsor this year’s Walk. As a result of the first-hand experience of the physical, emotional and financial impact of dementia and the desire to support an important cause, Go Auto is proud to support the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s.

There is still time to support the event. Visit walkforalzheimers.ca to register or donate. Who will you walk for?

Chilliwack IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s

Address: Landing Sports Centre, 45530 Spadina Avenue, Chilliwack

Registration time: 1 p.m.

Walk time: 2 – 4 p.m.

Email: chilliwackwalkchair@alzheimerbc.org