IIO Investigating Motor Vehicle Incident near Boston Bar – Closed Highway 1 (Note – Article Mentions Suicide)

Boston Bar/Surrey – The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC is investigating a fatal motor vehicle incident near Hells Gate where one man has died.

Information provided by the RCMP states that at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Thursday morning (July 14), police received a call regarding a man reported to be in crisis.

At about 10:00 a.m., an officer observed the vehicle driving northbound on Highway 1, and a short time later the vehicle went off the road and fell down the nearby cliffside. The sole occupant of the vehicle was declared deceased at the scene.

The IIO was notified of the incident shortly after it occurred and has commenced an investigation to determine what role, if any, police actions or inactions may have played in the death.

As of 4 PM Thursday – Highway 1 is closed in both directions near Hells Gate as the investigation is undertaken. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and consult drivebc.ca for the most up to date road closure information.

The IIO is asking any person with relevant information of the incident to please contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.