Contraband Seizures at Both Kent and Matsqui Institutions

Fraser Valley – Correctional Services Canada – On July 6, after a search by staff members, a package containing contraband and unauthorized items was seized at Kent Institution, a maximum-security federal institution.

The contraband and unauthorized items seized included methamphetamine and other drugs, drug paraphernalia, two cell phones, and telecommunication-related items. The total estimated institutional value of this seizure is $53,900.

Additionally, in a search conducted on July 7, 2022, two cell phones and methamphetamine were seized. The estimated institutional value of this seizure is $7,000.

Meanwhile, on July 5, a package containing contraband and unauthorized items was seized at Matsqui Institution, a medium security federal institution.

The seized items included methamphetamine, THC shatter, fentanyl and other drugs, drug-related paraphernalia, and communication-related devices. The total estimated institutional value of this seizure is $280,750.

The police have been notified and the institutions are investigating.