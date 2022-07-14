Canadian Red Cross Launches Support for Small Businesses and Not-for-Profit Organizations – Deadline in September

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – The Canadian Red Cross has launched a program that is providing recovery support of $5,000 to eligible small business owners and not-for-profit organizations impacted by the flooding and extreme weather events in British Columbia that began on November 14, 2021.

The Red Cross recognizes that small businesses and not-for-profit organizations are an essential part of the recovery of individuals and the broader community. This program will provide much-needed financial support to small businesses and not-for-profit organizations that have been impacted by the flooding.

Recovery support of $5,000 will be available to eligible small businesses and not-for-profit organizations to help with expenses including:

Uninsured direct losses (such as damage, lost equipment/inventory)

Insurance deductibles

Specialized clean-up costs that might not be eligible under other programs

Ongoing expenses (such as rent for a commercial space or utility)

Applications must be submitted by September 30, 2022.

For additional information, program requirements and to apply, please visit: redcross.ca/bcfloods/smallbusiness or call 1-833-966-4225.