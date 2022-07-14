BC Culture Days – City of Abbotsford Partners with Local Artist for Free Guided Hike and Creative Workshop – July 19 & 25

Abbotsford – In celebration of culture, heritage, and the arts, the City of Abbotsford is partnering with local printmaker Emilie Kvist through the BC Culture Days Earth Endeavours Ambassador Series, to offer residents a hiking and printmaking creative challenge, as part of a national Culture Days initiative.

Participants in the artistic hiking workshop will be led through Downes Bowl Trail and encouraged to observe the natural environment and collect plant material to be used in printmaking activities during the hike. Kvist will teach plant-based printmaking methods and hikes will be given supplies to create their own take away print. The group will also join in a collaborative printmaking activity.

As part of the Earth Endeavours series, Kvist will create an art piece to be installed at the labyrinth in Mill Lake Park in mid-August. This piece will be based on the collaborative printmaking project created with the in her creative workshops.

The medium-to-hard-paced guided hike and workshop takes place Tuesday, July 19 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Downes Bowl Trail in Abbotsford and is open to participants ages 12 and older. An easier hike and workshop, open to participants ages 6 and older, is being held on July 25 at Centennial Park in Mission.

Participation in both guided hikes and creative workshops is free, but pre-registration is required. For more information, or to register for one of these upcoming Earth Endeavours activities, visit www.abbotsford.ca/culture-days.

Culture Days is the largest collective public participation campaign undertaken by the arts and cultural community in Canada. Every year, thousands of events are connected under the celebratory banner of Culture Days – communities large and small are united from coast to coast to coast to increase public engagement in cultural experiences through free, participatory arts and culture events. Culture Days takes place September 23 – October 16, with the The BC Culture Days Ambassador Program offering emerging artists in BC the opportunity develop creative and community-engaged programing throughout July and August.