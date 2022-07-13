RCMP Investigation in Death of 64 Year Old Motorcycle Driver Outside of Hope

Hope/Boston Bar – The Investigation continues into the fatal collision that claimed the life of a 64 year old motorcyclist outside of Hope late Monday evening.

Late Monday Evening (July 11, 2022 @11:40PM), Boston Bar and Hope RCMP responded to a collision that occurred on Hwy 1, south of the Sailor Bar Tunnel, between Yale and Boston Bar.

The collision occurred after a tractor-trailer unit travelling northbound lost a portion of its load while navigating a corner and a southbound motorcycle, carrying two riders from the Lower Mainland, collided with the debris. Police, Yale Fire Department, and BC Ambulance attended and provided medical attention to the motorcyclists.

Tragically, the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased on the scene and the passenger was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigation into the crash in ongoing and the RCMP would like to request that anyone that travelled the Fraser Canyon July 11, 2022 that has dash cam footage or information related to this crash, please contact the Boston Bar RCMP, Cst Tessa Liu at 604-867-9333.