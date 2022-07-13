Chilliwack’s New Primary Care Health Centre Can’t Get Staff – BC Nurses Union Not Surprised

Chilliwack – The new Chilliwack Primary Care Centre opened on May 17th, with plenty of fanfare.

Since then, Fraser Health can’t find staff, let alone doctors.

The BC Nurses Union are not surprised and and issued their own media release on the on going nursing shortage,(not just doctors and support staff).

From their release:

President Aman Grewal sends message to Canada’s premiers in Victoria: action is needed now



As BC Premier John Horgan concludes the Council of the Federation’s summer meetings in Victoria, BCNU is encouraged to see premiers from across Canada united in their calls for federal attention to the urgent need for more resources to support the national health-care system.



President Aman Grewal has joined with other nursing union presidents from across the country to take this opportunity to emphasize the dire staffing crisis that all provinces are facing. Led by Linda Silas, president of the Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions (CFNU), nurse leaders are not only raising the issue, but they have also come prepared with solutions to alleviate the health human resource challenges that continue to have a devastating impact on nurses’ physical and mental health, as well as health outcomes for the patients they care for.



“We need all levels of government at the table to develop solutions and nurses must be there too. Our provincial and territorial governments cannot fix this problem on their own,” says Grewal. “We need the federal government to act swiftly. The system needs a comprehensive health human resources plan to improve supports for the provinces in order to prevent the health-care system from collapsing.”