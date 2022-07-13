Cascadia Air – First Passenger Service From Chilliwack Airport in a Decade – ’21 Floods Showed the Need

Chilliwack – Cascadia Airways officially celebrated its daily scheduled services from Chilliwack to six British Columbia destinations as part of a ribbon cutting ceremony that took place July 6 at the Chilliwack Airport.

The BC airline, which has operated out of the airport since last year, offers the first scheduled air service from Chilliwack in more than a decade. It includes daily flights to Abbotsford, Pitt Meadows, Vancouver, Campbell River, Tofino, Penticton and at the end of the month launching the route into Vernon – connecting communities across the province at a low-cost fare.

“Cascadia Airways is excited to embark on this new chapter which will help bring people to and from Chilliwack and stimulate the community’s economic development, tourism, and provide low-cost travel to destinations for Chilliwack residents,” says Jeremy Barrett, president and chief operating officer of Cascadia Airways.

Cascadia Airways was the go-to airline for those who were displaced during the disastrous provincial flooding that took place last fall. The airline helped fly residents out of the Fraser Valley when the flooding closed Highway 1.

“We were here when the community needed us, and now we’re here to continue that relationship with residents. Together, we will build bigger and better things for a long time to come,” says Barrett.

Cascadia Airways currently offers seven flights per day out of Chilliwack, with each aircraft seating up to six passengers.

Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove, who attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony, highlighted the importance of tourism in the area and welcomed Cascadia to Chilliwack.

Cascadia Airways focuses on delivering customer-first services above and beyond other traditional airlines of its class. It is committed to building hands-on relationships, and strong long-term partnerships with the communities and destinations it serves.

For more information on Cascadia Airways, visit: https://www.cascadiaair.com/.

Cascadia Air Launch Chilliwack (July 6, 2022)