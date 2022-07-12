Chiefs and BCHL Announce 2022 Exhibition Schedule

Chilliwack – The BC Hockey League and the Chilliwack Chiefs are pleased to announce the exhibition schedule for the 2022/23 season.

The Chiefs will make their return to the Hope & Area Recreation Centre for a match against the Merritt Centennials on Wednesday, September 7th at 6 pm.

They will then return to the Coliseum for back-to-back games against the West Kelowna Warriors and Powell River Kings on September 9th at 10th.

The team will then hit the road for a game in Merritt on September 16th before continuing to Penticton the next day.

The game against the Vee’s will be part of the Vancouver Canuck’s annual Young Stars Classic.

Chiefs season ticket members receive tickets for both exhibition games at the Coliseum as part of their membership. Season tickets are on sale now. Contact Kaylea at 604-392-4433 or visit the Chiefs office Monday – Thursday from 9 am until 4 pm.

Individual tickets for Chiefs home games go on sale on September 1st.

HOME

Wednesday, September 7 vs Merritt

Hope & Area Recreation Centre @ 6 PM

Friday, September 9 vs West Kelowna

Chilliwack Coliseum @ 6 PM

Saturday, September 10 vs Powell River

Chilliwack Coliseum @ 6 PM Start

AWAY

Friday, September 16 @ Merritt

Nicola Valley Memorial Arena

Saturday, September 17 @ Penticton

South Okanagan Events Centre