Amazon Prime Days July 12 and 13 – ..and the invite for porch pirates – RCMP

Fraser Valley – Amazon Prime Days have become one of the busiest shopping days of the year (July 12 and 13 this year), and Mounties remind the public to be cautious and take simple steps to help prevent parcel theft.

Upper Fraser Valley RCMP remind the public to be proactive in protecting packages they plan to have delivered to their homes this summer.

“The convenience of online shopping has created new opportunities for thieves,” says Sgt. Krista Vrolyk of the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP. Theft of packages from porches and doorsteps is a crime of opportunity. Let’s be pro-active in removing that opportunity. If you are expecting a package, make arrangements for someone to pick it up so that it doesn’t sit for hours on your porch or have it delivered to an alternate address.

Here are some tips to help keep porch pirates off your front step and out of your neighbourhood.

Have a well-lit front door area to deter thieves. Install a surveillance system, such as doorbell camera. A camera will often be enough to discourage some people from stealing property.

Track packages. Follow the package’s progress and be home when it’s scheduled to arrive.

Ask couriers to require a signature upon a parcel’s delivery.

Arrange for a neighbour to accept the package if you cannot be there or consider having it delivered to your workplace, or a friend’s house you know will be available.

Sign up for online accounts with Canada Post, or third party locations that can accept packages on your behalf.

Report stolen packages to police.

If you see suspicious activity in your neighbourhood, or are a victim of theft, please contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.