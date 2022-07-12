Abbotsford Council Updates Homeless Action Plan – Last Report was 2014

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford updated the Abbotsford Homelessness Action Plan, adopted by Council on July 11, 2022. This updated plan provides an overarching framework with immediate and longer-term actions to prevent and reduce homelessness throughout our community.

The new seven year overview puts a finger on funding that is needed from both the Province and Ottawa. Resources for Abbotsford are stretched to the max.

From the overview of the 132 page report:

This 2022 Homelessness Action Plan updates the work that has been done since 2014 and provides an overarching framework with immediate and longer-term actions to prevent and reduce homelessness throughout our community.

As part of this plan, the City will continue working with senior levels of government and wider community partners to prevent homelessness from occurring in the first place. This means working closely together to support individuals, families and vulnerable residents at risk of experiencing homelessness at crucial points, such as insecure tenancies, leaving prison or hospital. Where homelessness occurs, individuals, families and vulnerable residents need quick access to stable housing and support services to stay housed and improve wellbeing.

Homeless/Let Us Eat Fundraiser/2019