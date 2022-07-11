Small Business Story – Abbotsford Airport Shuttle Service Enjoying the Good Times, Surviving the Challenges, and Staying In The Game (INTERVIEW)

Abbotsford – Valley Airporter Shuttle Service is a Abbotsford business started in 2008. It has been through many ups (2010 Olympics) and downs (COVID) when it comes to the people traffic that they transport. Ironically, as some criticize the TMX Pipeline expansion, that has been their saving grace as the business recovers from CVOID shutdowns. Owner Parminder Randhawa in conversation with FVN’s Don Lehn on going through the good times, surviving the hard time and bouncing back.

From their website:

Abbotsford based Valley Airporter Shuttle Service has been providing service in the area since 2008. They have satisfied over 35,000 Passengers and travelled more than 2,000,000 KM. Valley Airporter Shuttle Service is based in Abbotsford, B.C. They provide service To and From any address including residential addresses, as long as you are going To or From one of the Airports.

The Airports they provide service for are:

•Abbotsford International Airport (YXX)

•Vancouver International Airport (YVR)

•Bellingham International Airport (BLI)

