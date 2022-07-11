Skip to content

Mission RCMP Searching for Missing 33 Year Old Woman – Brittany Murray

Mission – Mission RCMP are currently searching for a missing 33 Year Old Woman, Brittany Murray.

There are two height descriptions. RCMP say she is 5’6″ and Facebook friends claim 5’9″.

She was last seen June 25 and may be traveling to Merritt.

Mission RCMP

