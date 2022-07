Kent/Harrison – Kent Harrison Search and Rescue SAR Members will be competing in the Community Swim-a-Thon on August 27th at the Ferny Coombe Pool.

Come on down between 1pm – 3pm to cheer on the team.

All monies raised will go towards the new regional Aquatic Centre.

Check out the brochure for ways to donate and sponsor the KHSAR team entry. https://www.kentbc.ca/…/Documents/Swimathon-Brochure.pdf