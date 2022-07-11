CIVL-FM 2022 Fraser Valley Music Awards Nominees – Check Them Out On Line

Fraser Valley (Arron Levy) – The 2022 Fraser Valley Music Awards’ 36 nominees are now presented at fvma.civl.ca from Canada’s #1 campus radio station, CIVL-FM! 11 unique juried awards categories, 4 bestowed awards, and $10,170 are up for grabs once again with #FVMA22, the 7th annual Fraser Valley Music Awards! Stay tuned to find out the winners, and in the meantime, vote in the Dakota Leslie Memorial Fan Vote here until then!

In addition to the category awards and Fan Vote prize money, one talented artist will be invited to play at the 2023 Mission Folk Festival at the Fraser River Heritage Park in Mission, BC!

This year’s awards will be presented as part of the Jam in Jubilee concert series in the park On July 21st, 2022 with performances by Glisha, Argel MDR, and Etienne Siew!

2022 nominees broken up by genre as follows:

3 – Singer-Songwriter: Jeremy Stewart (Surrey), Jeffrey Wong (Abbotsford), KD Surreal (Abbotsford)

3 – Roots & Blues: Nathan Turner (Vancouver), Otis Kry (Deroche), Brennan Sinclair (Chilliwack)

3 – Adult Alternative: Steely Spirit (White Rock), The Valley (Abbotsford), Rich Chambers (Langley)

3 – Rock: Lovarra (White Rock), The Sylvia Platters (New Westminster), Beach Moms

3 – Country: What We Embrace (Coquitlam), Broadway Crush (Mission), Etienne Siew (Coquitlam)

3 – Electronic: elx/elixir (Mission), Natalie Faith (Abbotsford), Elazion (Chilliwack)

3 – Jazz: Dale Sawatsky (Langley), Linda Szentes and Jazzlinks (Surrey/Abbotsford), ReeVay (Coquitlam)

3 – Pop: Victoria Groff (Richmond), Argel MDR (Surrey), Alexis Lynn (Langley)

3 – R ‘n’ B: Rebecca Sichon (Vancouver), Sammi Morelli (Richmond), Glisha (Surrey)

4 – Experimental: Lowercase Dream (Vancouver), Moontock (Surrey), Stephen Carl O’Shea (New Westminster), TestTubeBaby (Coquitlam)

5 – Hip Hop: Mo’DIRT (Abbotsford), KekeDreams (Chicago), Hooper Turnt Sanger (Surrey), Josh Maitre (Burnaby), Jordan Barr (Mission)