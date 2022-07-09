BC COVID-19 Immunization Plan Continues with Fall Boosters

Victoria – The Province has announced a fall booster program in the next step in its COVID-19 immunization plan.

The Province first rolled out a booster program in October 2021. Since then, many British Columbians have received their booster dose, but approximately 1.3 million individuals still need to do so. Public health advises that everyone should get their first booster dose as soon as possible to strengthen and extend their protection.

Since April 2022, a second booster dose has been recommended and available to people living in long-term care facilities, people over 70, Indigenous people over 55, and those of all ages who are immunosuppressed, to ensure this group maintains a high level of protection against poor outcomes from COVID-19.

The most recent recommendation from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is that people at increased risk of severe illness and those 65 years and older should receive a booster in the fall. For all other individuals between 12 and 64, NACI and the Province also encourage a fall booster. NACI also recommends that all fall booster shots should be done six months or more since the last one.

Health Canada and NACI have started evaluating new versions of the COVID-19 vaccines that have been adapted to the Omicron variant. The Province expects these vaccines to be available to people in B.C. in the fall.

Although people are advised to wait until the fall to receive their booster, those under 70 who got their last shot six months or more ago and who feel they have unique or special circumstances, can make an appointment for a second booster through the call centre.

Vaccinations for children aged six months to four years are subject to Health Canada approval and are anticipated to be coming soon. Parents are strongly encouraged to register their child now online: www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca

Similar to the vaccine for children five to 11, the vaccine program for children aged six months to four years will draw on a separate supply of vaccine designed for small children and will be delivered in clinics appropriate for that age group.

People who have not had their first booster are not protected enough from severe illness related to COVID-19 and are not up to date with their protection. Those who have had COVID-19 still need a booster to ensure they are protected.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available in participating pharmacies and health authority clinics throughout the province. People can make appointments through Get Vaccinated BC.