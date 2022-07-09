BC Blueberry Day – July 15

Abbotsford – July 15th is British Columbia’s official BC Blueberry Day. This will be the kick-off to #GoBlueBC, a campaign running from July 15 – August 7 celebrating the start of BC’s fresh blueberry season.

British Columbia is encouraged to ‘Go Blue’ by visiting GoBlueBC.ca, an online hub that houses blueberry-related activities, events, recipes, and an exciting contest to win an E-bike from Zygg Vancouver. The website also contains links to local producers, helping British Columbians find fresh berries across the province.

Berry Festival in downtown Abbotsford

The Berry Fest returns to Downtown Abbotsford on July 16th from 12pm-8pm! This celebration of local berries transforms the downtown area into a lively festival setting with entertainment, children’s rides, a fishing pond, local crafts, and luscious market-style foods.

Enter to Win an E-bike

The fun doesn’t stop there. From July 15 – August 7, British Columbians can enter to win an E-bike through GoBlueBC.ca. Electric bikes are the perfect way to travel around BC Blueberry country!

A Feel Vog City E-bike (valued at $3700) provided by Zygg, a Canadian-owned and operated fully serviceable electric bicycle subscription company, will be given away in August. To enter and read the full contest rules, head to GoBlueBC.ca.

The BC Blueberry Council invites everyone in the province to support their local community by taking part in the annual #GoBlueBC program and enjoying fresh BC blueberries throughout the summer.