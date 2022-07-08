Port Coquitlam/Fraser Valley – The weather is expected to be agreeable for the Terry Fox Ride of Hope , from PoCo to Chilliwack, this Saturday, July 9th .

The Terry Fox Ride of Hope is a single day cycling event and adventure geared towards endurance and seasoned cyclists. In true Terry Fox spirit, the Vancouver/Fraser Valley Ride of Hope will demand riders test themselves mentally and physically just as Terry did in 1980. The team of 26 cyclists will ride 360 km in one day starting from Terry’s Hometown Square in Port Coquitlam (5:30am) and ending in Chilliwack at Vedder Park. (eta 7:30-8pm). We are very excited to have the support of the RCMP and specifically their motorcycle escort as the team rides to raise 100,000.00 for the Terry Fox Foundation and its important cancer research.

For more information and a donation link please go to https://secure.terryfox.ca/registrant/EventLocationHome.aspx?eventid=373648&langpref=en-CA&LocationID=373670&Referrer=direct%2fnone