2nd Annual Jets Golf Tournament, Cultus Lake Golf Club, Saturday August 21

Chilliwack/Cultus Lake – Chilliwack Jets are partnering with Cultus Lake Golf Club for their 2nd Annual Jets Golf Tournament.

This year’s tournament, in support of the Chilliwack Jets Hockey Program, will be held at the Cultus Lake Golf Club on Sunday, August 21st.

Included in your $130 registration is your tournament entrance fee, Hole-in-One Competition, Longest Drive Contest, Closest to the Pin (Male/Female), Sandtrap Shot Competition, Post-Game Dinner, Food/Beverage tickets and fun activities on most holes, Raffle Prizes, a Silent Auction and more.

https://www.chilliwackjets.com/jets-golf-tournament for more information.

