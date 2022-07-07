Chilliwack Lake Road Clean Up – Sunday July 10

Chilliwack Lake Road – Lyric Brooks-Hall and Four Wheel Drive Association of BC have organized a clean up of forest service roads off Chilliwack lake Road for Sunday July 10.

The focus is specifically, Nesakwatch Creek FSR, which runs parallel to Chilliwack Lake Rd and Foley Creek FSR (Surrounding areas if time permits).

For those who do not know, the FSRs in this area are very well maintained FSRs and are travelled frequently, any vehicle with decent tires is fully capable of travelling it although some trails and side shoots of the cleanup focus areas may require some ground clearance and 4 wheel drive.

Cleanup leaders will guide you the best they can base on your vehicle’s capability at the meetup area but if you think an area is too much for you and/or your vehicle, continue on until you find an area that isn’t. Some Pinstripping may occur depending on the trails you decide to go down, most should be close to the main FSR, so this isn’t a huge concern.

Maple Ridge Chrysler will be attending this event and supplying a vehicle to haul stuff away and a pizza lunch, and helping with the cleanup in general. They will also supply pizza for lunch.

