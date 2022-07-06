Vancouver Canucks To Play Pre-Season Game in Abbotsford – October 5 vs Edmonton

Vancouver/Abbtosford – The Vancouver Canucks announced their 2022.23 pre-season schedule, beginning on Sunday, Sept. 25 with two split squad games (home and road) against the Calgary Flames, and concluding on Friday, Oct. 7 vs the Arizona Coyotes at Rogers Arena.

Vancouver will play seven pre-season games in total, including four as the home team. In addition to hosting three games at Rogers Arena, the Canucks will host one home game at the Abbotsford Centre in Abbotsford, BC for a second consecutive season, vs the Edmonton Oilers. Last year, the Canucks opened their pre-season in Abbotsford with an exciting 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames.

The Canucks complete pre-season schedule is listed below. Ticket information for all pre-season games will be released at a later date.

2022.23 CANUCKS PRE-SEASON GAME SCHEDULE

Sunday, Sept. 25 at 5:00 PM | @ Calgary (split squad) | Scotiabank Saddledome

Sunday, Sept. 25 at 4:00 PM | vs Calgary (split squad) | Rogers Arena

Thursday, Sept. 29 at 6:30 PM | vs Seattle | Rogers Arena

Saturday, Oct. 1 at 6:30 PM | @ Seattle | Climate Pledge Arena

Monday, Oct. 3 at 6:00 PM | @ Edmonton | Rogers Place

Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 7:00 PM | vs Edmonton | Abbotsford Centre

Friday, Oct. 7 at 7:00 PM | vs Arizona | Rogers Arena

*All times Pacific