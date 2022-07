Abbotsford – UPDATE – The Evacuation Alert for the 20 properties in the Glen Valley area has been rescinded as of 4 pm on July 5, 2022. The BC River Forecast Center has reported the Fraser River peaked this morning at 5.8 metres, and the levels will be steadily declining over the next 14 days.

More information on the rescinded Evacuation Alert, along with flood preparation other resources can be found at https://abbotsford.ca/alerts/evacuat