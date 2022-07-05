Skip to content

Fire Shuts Down Abbotsford City Hall – No Injuries

Abbotsford – A fire shut down Abbotsford City Hall on Tuesday morning. There are no reported injuries.

For service information and updates visit http://abbotsford.ca.

Employees should check in with their manager for direction.

