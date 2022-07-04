Driver Arrested, 50 Bricks of Cocaine and Heroin Seized at Aldergrove Border Crossing

Aldergrive – (Canada Border Services Agency) – Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced the interception of a significant amount of suspected cocaine and heroin.

On June 3, 2022, a truck driver arrived at the Aldergrove Commercial Operations in Langley seeking entry into Canada. After initial questioning, the vehicle was referred for secondary examination.

During the examination of the truck’s cargo, officers observed that some of the pallets had been tampered with. Further inspection led to the discovery of 50 brick-shaped objects containing substances suspected to be illegal narcotics.

Over 50 kilograms of suspected cocaine and one kilogram of suspected heroin were seized.

The CBSA transferred the suspect and drugs to the RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime (FSOC) Major Projects Team for further criminal investigation.

The RCMP FSOC investigation is ongoing.