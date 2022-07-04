Chilliwack Centre of Excellence Paddling Club – Kayak Fun Days Camps in July and August

Cultus Lake – The CCE Paddling Club are hold Kayak Fund Days on Friday July 15 in Cultus Lake.

This 3 hour Kayak Fun Day camp is for all youth aged 8 and older. Three dates available (July 15th, 29th and August 12th) to choose from.

These Camps are a great way for kids to start paddling and have fun doing it. The boathouse is located in Parking Lot B close to Main Beach, Cultus Lake and all equipment is provided.

Participants must be comfortable swimming in deep water with a PFD on, and comfortable putting their head underwater.

More information and registration here: http://CCECanoeKayak.rampregistrations.com/…/KayakFunDays

The Chilliwack Centre of Excellence is a not-for-profit paddling club based in the Cultus Lake and Chilliwack River Valley area. They welcome recreational kayakers and whitewater slalom paddlers from all over the B.C. Lower Mainland.