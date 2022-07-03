One Arrest After Shooting at Williams Lake Stampede – Two Injured (VIDEO)

Williams Lake/Surrey – RCMP are investigating and have arrested one suspect after a public shooting at the Williams Lake Stampede grounds Sunday afternoon.

On July 3, (3:37PM) Williams Lake RCMP were called to a report of a shooting on the stampede grounds located on the 800 block of Mackenzie Avenue South. Two people suffering from unspecified injuries have been taken to a local area hospital and one suspect is in custody. Preliminary information suggests that this incident was targeted and no further risk remains to the public. The investigation is in its infancy and no further information is available at this time.

If anyone has any information or any video of the incident and has yet to speak to the police, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

There are reports tat some 4000 spectators were in the stands and the PA announcer has been praised for handling the crowd and the situation in a professional manner.

Williams Lake Stampede Association President Court Smith:

https://fb.watch/e2aHWcSzeo/